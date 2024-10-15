Uttar Pradesh's New Law to Combat Food Adulteration
Uttar Pradesh is set to introduce a new law targeting food adulteration. The law mandates action against sellers mixing human waste or inedible material in food. Strict penalties, CCTV in food establishments, and mandatory identity signboards for sellers form part of this initiative.
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to enact a stringent law against those adulterating food with human waste or inedible materials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced recently.
To curb this malpractice, the legislation will mandate strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines for violators. Sellers will need to display signboards showing their identities.
Strict measures include installing CCTV cameras in food establishments and ensuring all workers have identity cards, aiming to secure consumer trust and maintain public health.
