Uttar Pradesh's New Law to Combat Food Adulteration

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to enact a stringent law against those adulterating food with human waste or inedible materials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced recently.

To curb this malpractice, the legislation will mandate strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines for violators. Sellers will need to display signboards showing their identities.

Strict measures include installing CCTV cameras in food establishments and ensuring all workers have identity cards, aiming to secure consumer trust and maintain public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)