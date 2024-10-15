Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Gears Up for Assembly Elections

Police personnel in Maharashtra are on high alert as assembly elections are set for November 20. All leaves for officers have been canceled except for medical emergencies. This move follows criticism over the security of politicians after an NCP leader's murder. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:19 IST
In a decisive move to ensure law and order during the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, all leaves for police personnel have been canceled. The elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

The notification, issued by Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chhering Dorje, emphasizes that only medical emergencies qualify for leave. Officers already on medical leave are excluded from this directive.

This decision comes amid mounting scrutiny over politician security, notably following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.

