Maharashtra Police Gears Up for Assembly Elections

In a decisive move to ensure law and order during the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, all leaves for police personnel have been canceled. The elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

The notification, issued by Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chhering Dorje, emphasizes that only medical emergencies qualify for leave. Officers already on medical leave are excluded from this directive.

This decision comes amid mounting scrutiny over politician security, notably following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)