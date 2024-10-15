Left Menu

Manipur Congress Criticizes Timing of Government Talks Amid Ongoing Ethnic Crisis

The Congress in Manipur welcomes talks between Meitei and Kuki legislators in Delhi but criticizes the Ministry of Home Affairs for not initiating discussions earlier. Over 220 people have died since violence erupted 17 months ago. The absence of key leaders Amit Shah and Biren Singh is seen as a negligence, and the Congress calls for a more inclusive dialogue involving opposition and civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Manipur has voiced its approval of the recent dialogue between Meitei and Kuki legislators in Delhi, aimed at resolving the enduring ethnic unrest in the region. However, the party criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs for their delayed response in organizing such discussions.

State Congress President K Meghachandra expressed concerns over the absence of crucial leaders, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Amit Shah, from the meeting. This assembly marked the first effort at reconciliation since violence erupted 17 months ago, leading to over 220 fatalities.

Meghachandra stressed the necessity for a more comprehensive dialogue including opposition members and civil society groups. Kuki officials emphasized that political solutions are required, and a Kuki militant group has proposed a distinct administration within the Indian Constitution to protect their community's rights and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

