Manipur Congress Criticizes Timing of Government Talks Amid Ongoing Ethnic Crisis

The Congress in Manipur has voiced its approval of the recent dialogue between Meitei and Kuki legislators in Delhi, aimed at resolving the enduring ethnic unrest in the region. However, the party criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs for their delayed response in organizing such discussions.

State Congress President K Meghachandra expressed concerns over the absence of crucial leaders, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Amit Shah, from the meeting. This assembly marked the first effort at reconciliation since violence erupted 17 months ago, leading to over 220 fatalities.

Meghachandra stressed the necessity for a more comprehensive dialogue including opposition members and civil society groups. Kuki officials emphasized that political solutions are required, and a Kuki militant group has proposed a distinct administration within the Indian Constitution to protect their community's rights and culture.

