Zelenskiy to Address EU Summit on War Developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend a pivotal summit of European Union leaders in Brussels this Thursday. The invitation was extended by summit chair Charles Michel.

In a recent post on X, Michel confirmed his invitation to Zelenskiy, urging him to participate in discussions aimed at evaluating the ongoing developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is also expected to present his strategic vision and plan for achieving victory amid the ongoing crisis.

