P C Sharma: The Legacy of a Law Enforcer

Former CBI Director P C Sharma, a pivotal figure in law enforcement known for his successful extradition of Abu Salem from Portugal, passed away at 82. His career, marked by innovative approaches, spanned distinguished roles including CBI Director, Vice President of Interpol, and member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:32 IST
Former CBI Director P C Sharma, pivotal in the extradition of Mumbai bomb blast suspect Abu Salem, died on Tuesday at the age of 82, according to his family.

The former IPS officer was hospitalized three days prior to his death, occurring at 7:45 p.m. His cremation is scheduled for Wednesday, a family member informed PTI.

An IPS officer of the 1966 Assam cadre, Sharma made his mark as the CBI chief beginning April 30, 2001, a period marked by a spike in white-collar crimes. Sharma, known for his distinct bamboo cap symbolizing his ties to Assam, served the agency until December 6, 2003, and held influential roles in law enforcement, notably contributing to the deportation of unauthorized foreigners in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

