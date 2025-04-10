Left Menu

Extradition Drama Unfolds: Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Arrival in India

On Thursday, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited from the U.S. to India. A buzz of media activity surrounded the event amidst high security measures, marking a significant moment in India's justice efforts against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:41 IST
Extradition Drama Unfolds: Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Arrival in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CGO complex area, home to many government offices, was a hub of activity on Thursday evening as media teams flocked to report on the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Intense security measures transformed the streets near the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters into a zone of restrictions with no vehicular movement allowed.

Entry points at nearby metro stations were sealed, while a substantial police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) presence ensured safety and order.

A dog squad conducted thorough checks at the NIA premises shortly after Rana's arrival in Delhi by special aircraft.

Television crews provided live updates, defying the holiday spirit of Mahavir Jayanti, spotlighting the significant extradition achievement for India's justice system.

The NIA promptly took Rana into custody upon his arrival, following years of diplomatic efforts against his extradition defense in the US.

He was transported to Delhi under tight security protocols, acknowledging the gravity of his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks that resulted in the death of 166 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025