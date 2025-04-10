Extradition Drama Unfolds: Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Arrival in India

The CGO complex area, home to many government offices, was a hub of activity on Thursday evening as media teams flocked to report on the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Intense security measures transformed the streets near the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters into a zone of restrictions with no vehicular movement allowed.

Entry points at nearby metro stations were sealed, while a substantial police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) presence ensured safety and order.

A dog squad conducted thorough checks at the NIA premises shortly after Rana's arrival in Delhi by special aircraft.

Television crews provided live updates, defying the holiday spirit of Mahavir Jayanti, spotlighting the significant extradition achievement for India's justice system.

The NIA promptly took Rana into custody upon his arrival, following years of diplomatic efforts against his extradition defense in the US.

He was transported to Delhi under tight security protocols, acknowledging the gravity of his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks that resulted in the death of 166 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)