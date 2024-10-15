US Warns Israel: Increase Gaza Aid or Risk Losing Weapon Funds
The Biden administration has warned Israel to significantly increase humanitarian aid to Gaza within 30 days or risk losing US military funding. The directive follows increased civil casualties and conditions in Gaza. US officials emphasize humanitarian obligations and Israel's need to reconsider aid policies.
The Biden administration has issued a stern warning to Israel, demanding an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza or face potential consequences in terms of US military funding.
In a letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the US urged Israel to address humanitarian concerns and increase aid flows significantly within 30 days.
This move comes amid escalating civilian casualties in Gaza and growing frustration over Israel's military operations, which have frequently hindered humanitarian assistance.
