Rivalry Turns Fatal in Odisha Village
A violent clash between two rival groups in Pandua village, Odisha, resulted in one death and three injuries. A young man was killed, leading to retaliation and arson. Police deployed additional forces to control the escalating situation and arrested the main accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:36 IST
A fatal altercation broke out in a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district, leaving one dead and three injured, police reported on Tuesday.
The conflict erupted in Pandua village in the evening when a member of one group was reportedly killed by a rival.
In retaliation, the deceased's supporters allegedly set the perpetrator's house on fire, injuring his family members, according to a police official. Additional police personnel were dispatched to restore order, and the main suspect in the murder has been arrested, police confirmed.
