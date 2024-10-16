A New Dawn in Sino-American Relations: Xi Jinping's Vision
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasizes the potential of a successful partnership between China and the United States, highlighting it as a mutual development opportunity rather than a hindrance. His remarks were made in a letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, indicating a willingness for collaboration.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a successful partnership between China and the United States, portraying it as an opportunity for mutual development, according to state media on Wednesday.
Xi emphasized that China is eager to be a partner and friend with the U.S., noting that such a relationship would benefit not just both countries but also the world at large.
His comments were delivered in a letter addressed to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and reported by CCTV news.
