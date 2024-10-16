Xi Jinping Calls for U.S.-China Partnership to Propel Global Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping has articulated a vision of partnership between China and the United States, emphasizing that such collaboration could significantly benefit both countries and the global community, according to state media on Wednesday.

Speaking through a letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi expressed willingness to enhance friendship with the U.S., crucially describing the bilateral relations as one of the most significant in the world. He further highlighted how these ties influence the future and well-being of global populations.

Despite recent conflicts ranging from trade wars to military maneuvers in sensitive regions, Xi urged adherence to principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence to turn bilateral success into a mutual opportunity in global affairs.

