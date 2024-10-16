Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for U.S.-China Partnership to Propel Global Development

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a cooperative relationship between China and the U.S., stating it can drive development and benefit both nations and the world. Amid tensions over trade and security, Xi advocates for mutual respect and win-win cooperation as guiding principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:21 IST
Xi Jinping Calls for U.S.-China Partnership to Propel Global Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has articulated a vision of partnership between China and the United States, emphasizing that such collaboration could significantly benefit both countries and the global community, according to state media on Wednesday.

Speaking through a letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi expressed willingness to enhance friendship with the U.S., crucially describing the bilateral relations as one of the most significant in the world. He further highlighted how these ties influence the future and well-being of global populations.

Despite recent conflicts ranging from trade wars to military maneuvers in sensitive regions, Xi urged adherence to principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence to turn bilateral success into a mutual opportunity in global affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024