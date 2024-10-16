Xi Jinping Calls for U.S.-China Partnership to Propel Global Development
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a cooperative relationship between China and the U.S., stating it can drive development and benefit both nations and the world. Amid tensions over trade and security, Xi advocates for mutual respect and win-win cooperation as guiding principles.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has articulated a vision of partnership between China and the United States, emphasizing that such collaboration could significantly benefit both countries and the global community, according to state media on Wednesday.
Speaking through a letter to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, Xi expressed willingness to enhance friendship with the U.S., crucially describing the bilateral relations as one of the most significant in the world. He further highlighted how these ties influence the future and well-being of global populations.
Despite recent conflicts ranging from trade wars to military maneuvers in sensitive regions, Xi urged adherence to principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence to turn bilateral success into a mutual opportunity in global affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Military Boosts Combat Readiness in South China Sea
Chinese Military Escalates South China Sea Patrols Amid Rising Tensions
Clash in the South China Sea: Vietnamese Fishermen Injured in Disputed Waters Attack
Vietnam Protests China's Fishermen Attack in South China Sea
Agricultural Trade Tensions Escalate Between Russia and Kazakhstan