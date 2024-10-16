Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Taiwan as China Holds Military Drills

China refuses to rule out force over Taiwan, targeting outside interference and separatists. After Taiwan President's speech, China conducted military exercises around the island as a warning. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, asserting that only its people can determine their future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has clarified that it will not renounce the use of force concerning Taiwan, specifically targeting external interference and separatists. This statement followed its recent military exercises near Taiwan, which were justified as a warning against separatist acts following a speech by Taiwan's President.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed a willingness to work towards peaceful reunification, emphasizing sincerity and dedication in these efforts. However, force remains an option, primarily aimed at external influences such as the United States and a small number of separatists, not against the broader population of Taiwan.

In response to these developments, Taiwan's government has asserted its autonomy, stating that only the residents of Taiwan can decide their future. Taiwan's National Security Bureau has noted that China's military moves have resulted in international backlash, including disapproval from Washington, thereby garnering additional support for Taiwan globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

