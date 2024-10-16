Tensions Rise Over Taiwan as China Holds Military Drills

China has clarified that it will not renounce the use of force concerning Taiwan, specifically targeting external interference and separatists. This statement followed its recent military exercises near Taiwan, which were justified as a warning against separatist acts following a speech by Taiwan's President.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed a willingness to work towards peaceful reunification, emphasizing sincerity and dedication in these efforts. However, force remains an option, primarily aimed at external influences such as the United States and a small number of separatists, not against the broader population of Taiwan.

In response to these developments, Taiwan's government has asserted its autonomy, stating that only the residents of Taiwan can decide their future. Taiwan's National Security Bureau has noted that China's military moves have resulted in international backlash, including disapproval from Washington, thereby garnering additional support for Taiwan globally.

