Tensions Rise Over Taiwan as China Holds Military Drills
China refuses to rule out force over Taiwan, targeting outside interference and separatists. After Taiwan President's speech, China conducted military exercises around the island as a warning. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, asserting that only its people can determine their future.
China has clarified that it will not renounce the use of force concerning Taiwan, specifically targeting external interference and separatists. This statement followed its recent military exercises near Taiwan, which were justified as a warning against separatist acts following a speech by Taiwan's President.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office has expressed a willingness to work towards peaceful reunification, emphasizing sincerity and dedication in these efforts. However, force remains an option, primarily aimed at external influences such as the United States and a small number of separatists, not against the broader population of Taiwan.
In response to these developments, Taiwan's government has asserted its autonomy, stating that only the residents of Taiwan can decide their future. Taiwan's National Security Bureau has noted that China's military moves have resulted in international backlash, including disapproval from Washington, thereby garnering additional support for Taiwan globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Stands Firm on Lebanon's Unity and Sovereignty
UN Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Respect for Lebanon's Sovereignty
Taiwan Rebukes Xi's Claims on Sovereignty During China's 75th Anniversary
Court Calls Out 'Love Jihad' as Threat to National Sovereignty
North Korea's Bold Stance on Sovereignty and Defense