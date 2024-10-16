Beirut Blasts: Tension Escalates After Evacuation
An Israeli strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, following an evacuation order by the Israeli military. The attack ended a pause in strikes, with witnesses reporting a blast and a plume of smoke in the affected area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
A significant escalation occurred early Wednesday as an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs. The attack followed days of relative calm in the area, which had been spared from previous attacks.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast and observed a substantial plume of smoke rising from the targeted location. The strike occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for a building in the vicinity.
This incident marks a breach in a period of respite for the southern suburbs, reigniting tensions in the region amidst ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions
Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Tensions
Israel Commences 'Limited' Ground Raids in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
Vietnamese Fishermen Attacked Near Paracel Islands Amid Maritime Tensions