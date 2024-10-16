Beirut Blasts: Tension Escalates After Evacuation

A significant escalation occurred early Wednesday as an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs. The attack followed days of relative calm in the area, which had been spared from previous attacks.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast and observed a substantial plume of smoke rising from the targeted location. The strike occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for a building in the vicinity.

This incident marks a breach in a period of respite for the southern suburbs, reigniting tensions in the region amidst ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)