Left Menu

Beirut Blasts: Tension Escalates After Evacuation

An Israeli strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs early Wednesday, following an evacuation order by the Israeli military. The attack ended a pause in strikes, with witnesses reporting a blast and a plume of smoke in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:29 IST
Beirut Blasts: Tension Escalates After Evacuation
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A significant escalation occurred early Wednesday as an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs. The attack followed days of relative calm in the area, which had been spared from previous attacks.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast and observed a substantial plume of smoke rising from the targeted location. The strike occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation order for a building in the vicinity.

This incident marks a breach in a period of respite for the southern suburbs, reigniting tensions in the region amidst ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024