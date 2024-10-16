PM Shehbaz Sharif Advocates BRI Expansion at SCO Meet
At the SCO meeting, Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif proposed expanding China's Belt and Road Initiative for regional cooperation, emphasizing the need for a stable Afghanistan to unlock trade opportunities among member states.
During a pivotal meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif championed the expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aiming to foster enhanced regional cooperation.
With representatives from nearly a dozen countries in attendance, Sharif highlighted the necessity of a stable Afghanistan. This stability, he argued, is crucial for the SCO member states to fully exploit available trade opportunities.
The prime minister's remarks underscore a broader strategic vision for economic integration and peace in the region, aligning with Pakistan's long-term diplomatic and economic goals.
