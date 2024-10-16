Russia's Drone Assault on Ukraine: A Night of Turmoil and Resilience

Russia launched one of its largest drone assaults on Ukraine recently, focusing on Kyiv and other cities, triggering a fire at an industrial site in Ternopil, officials reported Wednesday. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 51 of the 136 drones, leaving 20 still airborne while 60 went untracked, potentially neutralized by electronic warfare systems.

Swift action by nearly 50 firefighters extinguished a substantial fire in Ternopil, with no reported injuries. The affected facilities remain unnamed. Additionally, Russia fired two missiles at Chernihiv and Donetsk but details on their impact were not provided. The drone aggression also led to a fire at a private residence and damage to other structures outside Kyiv.

For over 12 hours, the region remained under air alert. Kyiv's targeted drones were all neutralized overnight without causing injury or damage, confirmed Serhiy Popko of the city military administration. Despite ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure this year, with extensive blackouts predicted for winter, efforts continue to restore power amidst challenges, particularly in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions where 272,000 consumers faced outages not linked to the recent strike.

