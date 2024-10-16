Left Menu

Russia's Drone Assault on Ukraine: A Night of Turmoil and Resilience

In recent months, Russia launched a significant drone attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian air defenses managed to down 51 out of 136 drones, but the strike caused fires and power outages, impacting many civilians. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:39 IST
Russia's Drone Assault on Ukraine: A Night of Turmoil and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched one of its largest drone assaults on Ukraine recently, focusing on Kyiv and other cities, triggering a fire at an industrial site in Ternopil, officials reported Wednesday. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 51 of the 136 drones, leaving 20 still airborne while 60 went untracked, potentially neutralized by electronic warfare systems.

Swift action by nearly 50 firefighters extinguished a substantial fire in Ternopil, with no reported injuries. The affected facilities remain unnamed. Additionally, Russia fired two missiles at Chernihiv and Donetsk but details on their impact were not provided. The drone aggression also led to a fire at a private residence and damage to other structures outside Kyiv.

For over 12 hours, the region remained under air alert. Kyiv's targeted drones were all neutralized overnight without causing injury or damage, confirmed Serhiy Popko of the city military administration. Despite ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure this year, with extensive blackouts predicted for winter, efforts continue to restore power amidst challenges, particularly in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions where 272,000 consumers faced outages not linked to the recent strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024