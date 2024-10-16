Left Menu

Shopkeeper Arrested for Harassment in Navi Mumbai

A shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl. The minor reported the incident to her mother, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Sabbir Idu under various legal provisions for sexual harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:12 IST
A 48-year-old shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai was apprehended on charges of sexually harassing a teenage girl. The incident reportedly occurred on October 13 in the Kalamboli area.

The victim, whose exact age remains undisclosed, informed her mother about the inappropriate encounter. Subsequently, the mother and daughter filed a police complaint.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sabbir Idu, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, authorities confirmed.

