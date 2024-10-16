Shopkeeper Arrested for Harassment in Navi Mumbai

A 48-year-old shopkeeper in Navi Mumbai was apprehended on charges of sexually harassing a teenage girl. The incident reportedly occurred on October 13 in the Kalamboli area.

The victim, whose exact age remains undisclosed, informed her mother about the inappropriate encounter. Subsequently, the mother and daughter filed a police complaint.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sabbir Idu, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)