Tragic Train Death Sparks Investigation

The Government Railway Police have booked individuals for abetting the suicide of Roshan Patel from Palghar. Patel was allegedly driven to suicide after being thrashed for stalking. A video message recovered from his phone pointed to his motive and identified those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police have booked several individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide of Roshan Patel, a man from Palghar. According to the investigation, Patel was reportedly attacked by locals for allegedly stalking a girl.

Roshan Patel's tragic death occurred on September 24 when he was run over by a goods train. The incident triggered an immediate police investigation, with officers discovering he had been in a state of depression following the attack.

A video message found on Patel's mobile phone confirmed his motives for suicide and incriminated specific individuals, including a man named Shiva from Chinchoti, Palghar. No arrests have been made, but the video is being treated as a suicide note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

