Tragic Train Death Sparks Investigation

The Government Railway Police have booked several individuals for allegedly abetting the suicide of Roshan Patel, a man from Palghar. According to the investigation, Patel was reportedly attacked by locals for allegedly stalking a girl.

Roshan Patel's tragic death occurred on September 24 when he was run over by a goods train. The incident triggered an immediate police investigation, with officers discovering he had been in a state of depression following the attack.

A video message found on Patel's mobile phone confirmed his motives for suicide and incriminated specific individuals, including a man named Shiva from Chinchoti, Palghar. No arrests have been made, but the video is being treated as a suicide note.

(With inputs from agencies.)