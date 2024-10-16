EU Stands Firm on UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon Amid Israeli Tensions

European Union nations are unwavering in their support for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles reiterated its significance, stating that only the UN can make decisions regarding the mission's continuation.

The sentiment comes after Robles participated in a video discussion with 15 of her EU counterparts, highlighting the collective commitment to the mission. She stressed the unified backing for the soldiers and personnel involved in peacekeeping efforts.

Leading EU countries, including Italy, France, and Spain, have contributed thousands of troops to the 10,000-strong UNIFIL mission. The force has reported recent aggressive incidents involving Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Israel has requested the relocation of the mission's troops away from current conflict zones.

