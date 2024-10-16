Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on UNIFIL Mission in Lebanon Amid Israeli Tensions

Despite rising tensions with Israel, EU countries reaffirm their commitment to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles emphasizes the mission's significance and insists on the UN's sole authority to decide its fate, in a recent call with European counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

European Union nations are unwavering in their support for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles reiterated its significance, stating that only the UN can make decisions regarding the mission's continuation.

The sentiment comes after Robles participated in a video discussion with 15 of her EU counterparts, highlighting the collective commitment to the mission. She stressed the unified backing for the soldiers and personnel involved in peacekeeping efforts.

Leading EU countries, including Italy, France, and Spain, have contributed thousands of troops to the 10,000-strong UNIFIL mission. The force has reported recent aggressive incidents involving Israeli forces. Meanwhile, Israel has requested the relocation of the mission's troops away from current conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

