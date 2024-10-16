Shocking Dussehra Incident: Teen Forced to Lick Shoes
In Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, police have filed charges against four individuals after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly forced to lick one of their shoes and was kicked in the face. The incident, reportedly following a Dussehra procession altercation, has prompted a police search for the accused.
In a distressing incident in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, four individuals stand accused of compelling a 17-year-old boy to lick one of their shoes and then assaulting him, a local police official reported on Wednesday.
The unsettling event occurred on Tuesday in Chhatrasal Nagar locality during a Dussehra procession after a disagreement. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), according to Civil Line police station in-charge Valmiki Choube.
A video of the incident reveals the teenager succumbing to the offenders' demands before being kicked in the face. Authorities have initiated a search for the accused to ensure justice for the victim, a Class 11 student.
