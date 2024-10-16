Left Menu

Sterling Slumps Amid Inflation and Rate Cut Speculations

Sterling fell to a two-month low as British inflation data suggested potential rate cuts by the Bank of England. Concurrently, the euro hit a 10-week low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting. The dollar remains strong, with the Federal Reserve's forthcoming rate decisions closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:03 IST
Sterling Slumps Amid Inflation and Rate Cut Speculations
Central Bank of India Image Credit:

Sterling took a hit, diving to its lowest level in two months, following unexpectedly soft British inflation data that bolstered the case for rate cuts by the Bank of England. The pound dropped to $1.2984, breaching the $1.30 mark for the first time since August 20, as September's annual consumer price inflation rate slid to 1.7% from August's 2.2%.

The dip, the lowest since April 2021 and below a 1.9% forecast by a Reuters poll, heightened speculation of a BoE interest rate cut next month, with further reductions anticipated in December. Despite marginal recovery in Europe’s morning trade, sterling remained subdued, recording a 0.42% daily decline at $1.3018.

In contrast, the euro gained 0.44% on the pound at 83.67 pence, while maintaining $1.0891 against the dollar. Traders refrained from factoring in Federal Reserve rate cuts, sensitive to potential market shifts from a possible re-election of Donald Trump. As attention turns to the ECB's Thursday meeting, a predictable 25 basis point cut might elicit little market movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024