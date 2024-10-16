Sterling Slumps Amid Inflation and Rate Cut Speculations

Sterling took a hit, diving to its lowest level in two months, following unexpectedly soft British inflation data that bolstered the case for rate cuts by the Bank of England. The pound dropped to $1.2984, breaching the $1.30 mark for the first time since August 20, as September's annual consumer price inflation rate slid to 1.7% from August's 2.2%.

The dip, the lowest since April 2021 and below a 1.9% forecast by a Reuters poll, heightened speculation of a BoE interest rate cut next month, with further reductions anticipated in December. Despite marginal recovery in Europe’s morning trade, sterling remained subdued, recording a 0.42% daily decline at $1.3018.

In contrast, the euro gained 0.44% on the pound at 83.67 pence, while maintaining $1.0891 against the dollar. Traders refrained from factoring in Federal Reserve rate cuts, sensitive to potential market shifts from a possible re-election of Donald Trump. As attention turns to the ECB's Thursday meeting, a predictable 25 basis point cut might elicit little market movement.

