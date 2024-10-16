Mid-Air Weather Woes: Emergency Landing in Munsiyari

A helicopter, carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday due to deteriorating weather conditions while on its way to Milam Glacier. The incident occurred near Munsiyari, as confirmed by an official.

The Pithoragarh District Magistrate, Vinod Girish Goswami, reported that the helicopter left for Milam Glacier at approximately 1 pm but had to land at Ralam's helipad around 1:30 pm after encountering cloudy skies and poor visibility.

Accompanying the CEC was Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Election Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande. All three passengers and the pilot are safe, equipped with necessary communication tools, and are waiting for the weather to clear to continue their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)