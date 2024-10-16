Radical Path: Engineer Arrested for Temple Desecration

A 30-year-old engineering graduate was apprehended by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly desecrating a temple idol in Secunderabad. The accused, Salman Salim Thakur, reportedly self-radicalized through online Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's videos.

The incident at Muthyalamma temple incited protests from locals, Hindu outfits, and the BJP, who expressed outrage over the action. Police intervened and took Salman into custody after he was assaulted by angry locals. He remains hospitalized with severe internal injuries.

Authorities revealed that Salman had a history of similar offenses in Mumbai. The accused was in Hyderabad for a personality development workshop, held at a hotel operating without legal authorization. Legal action is now underway against the hotel management.

(With inputs from agencies.)