NHRC Celebrates Three Decades: Championing Human Rights and Elderly Advocacy
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is marking its 31st anniversary. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest. Since 1993, NHRC has handled over 23 lakh cases, advocating for victims of human rights violations. A conference on 'Rights of Older Persons' will follow the event.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is celebrating its 31st anniversary by hosting an event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chief guest. The event reaffirms NHRC's longstanding dedication to safeguarding human rights since its establishment in 1993.
Since its inception, the NHRC has tackled over 2.3 million cases, including 2,873 suo motu cognizance cases, and has recommended compensation of Rs 254 crore in 8,731 cases. In the past year alone, the commission addressed 68,867 cases, offering monetary relief in numerous instances.
Highlighting its continuous commitment, the NHRC plans a national conference focused on the 'Rights of Older Persons,' covering structural framework, legal safeguards, and healthcare impact. This initiative seeks to enhance protections for India's elderly while maintaining a focus on vulnerable communities' human rights.
