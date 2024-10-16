Ukraine Urges International Oversight on Ports Amid Russian Strikes

Ukraine has officially requested the International Maritime Organization to deploy a monitoring mission to its southern ports in response to a spate of Russian attacks, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Wednesday.

According to Sybiha, the recent surge in missile strikes by Russian forces has posed significant threats to port infrastructure, including grain storage facilities, and may disrupt global food supplies. This follows the damage incurred by four foreign-flagged vessels since early October.

The unrest underscores the importance of the Black Sea in Ukraine's grain export market, which is now under siege amidst increased insurance costs and cancellations. Russia's campaign has resulted in nearly 300 damaged port facilities, Sybiha noted during a briefing in Odesa.

