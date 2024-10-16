UP's Zero Tolerance Plan Against Food Adulteration: A Divisive Step or Public Good?
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is proposing a stringent law to combat food adulteration after viral incidents involving tampered food. While BJP's political rivals cautiously support the plan, Bahujan Samaj Party criticizes it as divisive. The law would require eateries to display owner identities, sparking concerns about misuse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Yogi Adityanath government's proposal to introduce a stringent law against food adulteration has generated mixed reactions from political opponents, except for the Bahujan Samaj Party, which labeled the measure as divisive.
Despite criticisms from the BSP, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have shown tentative support, with calls to prevent misuse of the law.
The proposed law, triggered by viral footage of contaminated food, seeks mandatory identity display for food sellers, with promises of improved health and safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tibetan Youth Congress Calls for End to Cultural Genocide with 400km Cycle Rally
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East
Congress Rallies Support for Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Congress Condemns Detention of Ladakhi Activists: A Demand for Sixth Schedule
Assam BJP Demands Apology Over Congress Remarks on Semiconductor Project