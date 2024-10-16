UP's Zero Tolerance Plan Against Food Adulteration: A Divisive Step or Public Good?

The Yogi Adityanath government's proposal to introduce a stringent law against food adulteration has generated mixed reactions from political opponents, except for the Bahujan Samaj Party, which labeled the measure as divisive.

Despite criticisms from the BSP, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have shown tentative support, with calls to prevent misuse of the law.

The proposed law, triggered by viral footage of contaminated food, seeks mandatory identity display for food sellers, with promises of improved health and safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)