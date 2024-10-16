UNIFIL's Crucial Role Post-Hezbollah Conflict

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, underscored on Wednesday the pivotal role that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will play in the aftermath of any conflict with Hezbollah. According to Katz, UNIFIL's activities are critical for stabilizing the region.

Katz stated unequivocally that Israel places immense importance on the operations conducted by the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

He reassured that Israel has no plans to target UNIFIL personnel, emphasizing the organization's essential contribution to post-war efforts against Hezbollah.

