UNIFIL's Crucial Role Post-Hezbollah Conflict
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized the significance of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon as essential for the post-war period against Hezbollah. Israel values UNIFIL's activities and has no intentions of causing harm to the organization or its members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, underscored on Wednesday the pivotal role that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will play in the aftermath of any conflict with Hezbollah. According to Katz, UNIFIL's activities are critical for stabilizing the region.
Katz stated unequivocally that Israel places immense importance on the operations conducted by the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
He reassured that Israel has no plans to target UNIFIL personnel, emphasizing the organization's essential contribution to post-war efforts against Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- UNIFIL
- peacekeeping
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- conflict
- Katz
- post-war
- organization
- mission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Urges Immediate De-escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict Amid Humanitarian Crisis
IDF Targets Hezbollah Strongholds in Southern Lebanon with Precision Raids
Iran Rebukes Israel's Labeling of Hezbollah as Terrorist Group, Calls for Middle East Peace
Tension Escalates: Hezbollah Targets Israeli Troops in Metula
Intense Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Forces and Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon