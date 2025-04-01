Left Menu

Towards Lasting Peace: China’s Call for Fair Conflict Resolution in Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi advocates for a fair and binding peace agreement to end the Ukraine conflict. He emphasizes the importance of dialogue and negotiations in achieving long-term stability in Eurasia, aiming for a resolution acceptable to all involved parties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for a fair and binding peace agreement to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In his recent statements, Wang emphasized the necessity of dialogue and negotiations for eradicating the root causes of the crisis. He believes such an approach is the key to achieving lasting peace and stability not just in Eurasia, but globally.

Wang shared these views in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency, underlining the need for a resolution that all parties involved can accept.

