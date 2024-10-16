UK Considers Sanctions on Israeli Ministers Amid Controversial Comments
Britain is considering sanctions against Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for their controversial comments regarding violence in Gaza and the West Bank. The remarks, labeled 'abhorrent' by UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have prompted discussions in both the British and international political arenas, highlighting ongoing tension in the region.
Britain is weighing the imposition of sanctions on Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following their inflammatory comments about Gaza civilians and West Bank settlers, confirmed Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday. Previously, former foreign secretary David Cameron had planned similar sanctions before his Conservative Party's election defeat in July, with Starmer now exploring the option.
Prime Minister Starmer addressed parliament regarding Smotrich's assertion that starving Gaza civilians might be justified and Ben-Gvir's portrayal of settler violence perpetrators as heroes. Starmer labeled these statements as 'abhorrent'.
Despite potential sanctions, both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir remain undeterred. Ben-Gvir stated his commitment to Israel's national interests, as Smotrich emphasized his aim to do the 'right and moral thing' for Israel's citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Civilians Bear the Brunt: Unveiling the Gaza Death Toll Amid the Ongoing Conflict
Desperation grows in Gaza: At least 11 schools hit this month, nearly 100 dead
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Wider Middle East Tensions
US Imposes Sanctions on Hilltop Youth and Leaders Amid Escalating West Bank Violence
International Legal Battle Over Gaza: Israel and Hamas Face War Crimes Allegations