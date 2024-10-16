Mumbai Job Scam: Duo Arrested for Fake Employment Letters

In a concerning fraud case, Mumbai police have charged a man and a woman for issuing fake job offer letters to unsuspecting job seekers, promising positions at a private hospital, according to a police official.

Identified as Priyanshi Shrivastava and Javed Sheikh, the duo reportedly duped individuals by taking payments in exchange for these fraudulent letters. This revelation came to light after complaints were made by two victims.

One such complaint was lodged by Masoom Sheikh in May, who claimed to have been offered a job in the hospital's billing department but discovered the offer letter was fake. Another victim, Suhana Anjan, was similarly deceived in July. Police are investigating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)