Left Menu

Mumbai Job Scam: Duo Arrested for Fake Employment Letters

A man and a woman have been charged with deceiving individuals by issuing counterfeit job letters for a hospital in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Priyanshi Shrivastava and Javed Sheikh, allegedly collected money from job seekers promising them employment at the hospital, which later found the letters to be forged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:22 IST
Mumbai Job Scam: Duo Arrested for Fake Employment Letters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning fraud case, Mumbai police have charged a man and a woman for issuing fake job offer letters to unsuspecting job seekers, promising positions at a private hospital, according to a police official.

Identified as Priyanshi Shrivastava and Javed Sheikh, the duo reportedly duped individuals by taking payments in exchange for these fraudulent letters. This revelation came to light after complaints were made by two victims.

One such complaint was lodged by Masoom Sheikh in May, who claimed to have been offered a job in the hospital's billing department but discovered the offer letter was fake. Another victim, Suhana Anjan, was similarly deceived in July. Police are investigating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024