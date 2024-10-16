Left Menu

Odisha Initiates Legal Overhaul: Old Laws Under Scrutiny

The Odisha government plans to establish a Law Revision Commission to review outdated laws and propose reforms. The commission aims to update legal frameworks, ensuring laws serve the public effectively. Additionally, amendments to the Right to Information Act will be considered to safeguard and empower RTI activists.

The Odisha government is taking a significant step towards legal reform by announcing the establishment of a Law Revision Commission. This new body is tasked with the important job of identifying outdated acts and rules, suggesting necessary reforms to modernize the state's legal framework. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan confirmed the plans on Wednesday, highlighting the need to eliminate irrelevant and obsolete laws to enhance public service.

Minister Harichandan emphasized that the scope of the commission will include a comprehensive examination of existing laws, aiming to update and improve them for better public utility. The government's commitment to legal reform is underscored by the minister's announcement that the commission will be operational within 45 days, reflecting an expedited approach.

In addition to reviewing old laws, the state government is also looking into amendments for the Right to Information Act. These changes aim to protect RTI activists who have been crucial in pointing out administrative missteps. This move signals Odisha's broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability within its governance structures.

