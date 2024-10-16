President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his highly anticipated "victory plan," aiming to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia by the following year. In a speech to parliament, Zelenskiy urged allies to extend NATO membership and bolster weapons support to Ukraine.

The plan involves a significant Western role in developing Ukraine's natural resources, offering Ukrainian troops to enhance NATO's security. Despite advocating for honest diplomacy, Zelenskiy acknowledged differing perspectives among international allies regarding the war's resolution.

While Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of unity among Ukraine's partners, the proposal has met skepticism. As geopolitical challenges persist, the plan will test the political will of key Kyiv allies amid fears of escalation in the conflict.

