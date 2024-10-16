Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: A Path to Peace?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy unveiled his "victory plan" to end the war with Russia by next year, urging allies for NATO membership and weapons support. He emphasized unity among Kyiv's partners and proposed a Western role in Ukraine's resources. However, the plan faces skepticism and geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:23 IST
Zelenskiy's Victory Plan: A Path to Peace?

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his highly anticipated "victory plan," aiming to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia by the following year. In a speech to parliament, Zelenskiy urged allies to extend NATO membership and bolster weapons support to Ukraine.

The plan involves a significant Western role in developing Ukraine's natural resources, offering Ukrainian troops to enhance NATO's security. Despite advocating for honest diplomacy, Zelenskiy acknowledged differing perspectives among international allies regarding the war's resolution.

While Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of unity among Ukraine's partners, the proposal has met skepticism. As geopolitical challenges persist, the plan will test the political will of key Kyiv allies amid fears of escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024