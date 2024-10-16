Arrests Made in Surajpur Double Murder Case

In a significant development, police in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district have arrested four individuals linked to the brutal murder of a policeman's wife and daughter. Among those detained is Chandrakant Chaudhary, the president of the local National Students' Union of India (NSUI) unit, raising political concerns.

The primary suspect, Kuldeep Sahu, was apprehended in Balrampur district after allegedly committing the heinous act with the aid of Chaudhary and others. His capture came after he evaded law enforcement in Surajpur, where he was already facing expulsion on criminal charges.

Following the tragic incident, which also involved attacks on police officers, authorities have filed multiple charges under various legal statutes. Investigation efforts continue as they work to bring all perpetrators to justice, while political ramifications are already being felt with Chaudhary's removal from his NSUI position.

