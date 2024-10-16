Tragic Love Affair Turns Fatal: Man Arrested for Teen's Murder

In a shocking development, Gurugram Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of two men implicated in the murder of a 15-year-old boy, suspected of having an affair with one of the men's wives. The case, which initially baffled authorities, stemmed from allegations of infidelity.

The gruesome murder occurred last month as per police reports, with the suspects identified as Amit Kumar, 28, and his accomplice Tarun also known as Joni, 29. The boy was found dead with neck injuries near the Khalilpur Ghilawas dam on September 26, leading police to open an investigation into what was initially considered a 'blind murder' case.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar, leading the investigation, revealed that Amit, in a fit of jealousy, drugged and strangled the minor with the help of Tarun. A complaint by the boy's father after his son went missing set the investigation in motion, resulting in the eventual arrest of the accused, who are inhabitants of Khalilpur village.

(With inputs from agencies.)