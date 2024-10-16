Left Menu

Cleric Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Assault on Minor

A cleric has been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018. The Additional Sessions Judge highlighted the severe impact of the crime on the child's life, and the court awarded the victim Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation.

Cleric Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Assault on Minor
  India

A court has handed a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 42-year-old cleric for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018.

The conviction under section 6 of the POCSO Act was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who found the maulvi's act heinous and deserving of no leniency.

The court emphasized the societal duty to protect children from sexual abuse and underscored the lasting impact of the crime on the young victim. Alongside the sentence, the victim was awarded Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation for her severe psychological trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

