Cleric Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Assault on Minor

A court has handed a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 42-year-old cleric for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018.

The conviction under section 6 of the POCSO Act was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who found the maulvi's act heinous and deserving of no leniency.

The court emphasized the societal duty to protect children from sexual abuse and underscored the lasting impact of the crime on the young victim. Alongside the sentence, the victim was awarded Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation for her severe psychological trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)