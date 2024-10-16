Cleric Sentenced to 12 Years for Sexual Assault on Minor
A cleric has been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018. The Additional Sessions Judge highlighted the severe impact of the crime on the child's life, and the court awarded the victim Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A court has handed a 12-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 42-year-old cleric for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl at a madrasa in 2018.
The conviction under section 6 of the POCSO Act was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who found the maulvi's act heinous and deserving of no leniency.
The court emphasized the societal duty to protect children from sexual abuse and underscored the lasting impact of the crime on the young victim. Alongside the sentence, the victim was awarded Rs 10.5 lakh in compensation for her severe psychological trauma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- cleric
- sentenced
- sexual assault
- madrasa
- POCSO Act
- imprisonment
- compensation
- trauma
- deterrence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime in Muzaffarnagar
Debate Over Madrasa Funding in Kerala Amid NCPCR Directives
Kerala HC Upholds POCSO Act in Child Harassment Case
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Madrasas Against BJP's Proposed Funding Cuts
Thane Court Delivers Justice with Rigorous Imprisonment for Child Molestation