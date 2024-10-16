EU Deepens Ties with Gulf States Amid Global Turbulence

In a significant diplomatic effort, the European Union convened its inaugural summit with Gulf Cooperation Council states on Wednesday. This initiative aims to broaden its diplomatic engagements by seeking new economic partners amid attempts to isolate Russia internationally following its Ukraine invasion.

The summit focused on enhancing cooperation with affluent Gulf countries, recognizing their strategic role in conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East. The meeting concluded with aspirations to revive free trade agreement discussions and committed to biennial summits, the next of which is planned for Saudi Arabia in 2026.

The collaboration targets a bolstering of partnerships in clean technology, green transition minerals, and renewable energy. However, the summit's conclusive declaration was restrained in addressing Russia, instead endorsing global peace and condemning civilian attacks. European leaders like Ursula von der Leyen urged Gulf allies to help facilitate peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)