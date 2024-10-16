EU Deepens Ties with Gulf States Amid Global Turbulence
The European Union held its first summit with the Gulf states to strengthen economic ties and rally support against Russia's actions in Ukraine. Both sides plan to revive trade talks and cooperate in clean tech and green energy. They condemned attacks on civilians and discussed the Middle East situation.
In a significant diplomatic effort, the European Union convened its inaugural summit with Gulf Cooperation Council states on Wednesday. This initiative aims to broaden its diplomatic engagements by seeking new economic partners amid attempts to isolate Russia internationally following its Ukraine invasion.
The summit focused on enhancing cooperation with affluent Gulf countries, recognizing their strategic role in conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East. The meeting concluded with aspirations to revive free trade agreement discussions and committed to biennial summits, the next of which is planned for Saudi Arabia in 2026.
The collaboration targets a bolstering of partnerships in clean technology, green transition minerals, and renewable energy. However, the summit's conclusive declaration was restrained in addressing Russia, instead endorsing global peace and condemning civilian attacks. European leaders like Ursula von der Leyen urged Gulf allies to help facilitate peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data
Tensions Escalate in Middle East as U.S. Vows Defense Posture
Sky High Tensions: Airspace Closures and Flights Diverted Amid Middle East Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
Houthis' Escalating Role: From Yemen to Middle East Power Player