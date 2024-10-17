President Murmu's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Mauritania Ties

Emphasizing India's ambitions to achieve developed nation status by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora in Mauritania, acknowledging their key role in this vision.

This visit to Mauritania marks the first by an Indian leader at such a high level since the country gained independence in 1960. President Murmu expressed gratitude to Mauritania for supporting the Indian community.

The president highlighted potential collaboration in sectors like human resource development, infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, skill development, and digital innovation. She noted the cultural similarities between the two nations, pointing to shared values and traditions. The visit aims to lay a foundation for stronger bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)