Israel's Strategic Struggle: Striking Balance in Lebanon
The State Department emphasizes Israel's right to target Hezbollah while protecting civilians. Recent attacks, including a fatal airstrike in Nabatieh, drew Lebanese condemnation. U.S. supports limited Israeli action against Hezbollah but opposes indiscriminate bombing. Israel maintains pressure, with Defense Minister Gallant affirming ongoing operations despite diplomatic tensions.
The U.S. State Department upholds Israel's right to strike Hezbollah, stressing the need to protect civilian lives amid escalating tensions in Lebanon. Recent Israeli airstrikes, particularly in Nabatieh, have heightened concerns, as civilian casualties mount.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged the complexity of Hezbollah's operations within civilian areas but emphasized that Israel's military actions must prioritize minimizing harm to civilians and infrastructure.
Lebanese authorities condemned the attacks, urging restraint. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated Israel's strategic commitment, emphasizing ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, despite calls for negotiations under duress.
(With inputs from agencies.)