Israel's Strategic Struggle: Striking Balance in Lebanon

The U.S. State Department upholds Israel's right to strike Hezbollah, stressing the need to protect civilian lives amid escalating tensions in Lebanon. Recent Israeli airstrikes, particularly in Nabatieh, have heightened concerns, as civilian casualties mount.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged the complexity of Hezbollah's operations within civilian areas but emphasized that Israel's military actions must prioritize minimizing harm to civilians and infrastructure.

Lebanese authorities condemned the attacks, urging restraint. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated Israel's strategic commitment, emphasizing ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, despite calls for negotiations under duress.

(With inputs from agencies.)