Sikh Separatist Murder Plot: U.S.-India Probe Advances
A meeting between U.S. and India on a foiled attempt to murder a Sikh separatist proved productive. Washington accuses Indian agents of involvement in the plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India is conducting its own investigation, while similar allegations impact relations with Canada.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:19 IST
U.S. and Indian officials conducted a productive meeting over a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader on U.S. soil, according to a State Department spokesperson.
U.S. authorities claim Indian agents attempted to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with an Indian national indicted last year. India is investigating the allegations.
Relations are strained between the U.S., Canada, and India, with Canada also expelling Indian diplomats over similar accusations. The situation poses challenges for Western relations with India.
