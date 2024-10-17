Sikh Separatist Murder Plot: U.S.-India Probe Advances

U.S. and Indian officials conducted a productive meeting over a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader on U.S. soil, according to a State Department spokesperson.

U.S. authorities claim Indian agents attempted to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with an Indian national indicted last year. India is investigating the allegations.

Relations are strained between the U.S., Canada, and India, with Canada also expelling Indian diplomats over similar accusations. The situation poses challenges for Western relations with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)