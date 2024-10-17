Left Menu

Sikh Separatist Murder Plot: U.S.-India Probe Advances

A meeting between U.S. and India on a foiled attempt to murder a Sikh separatist proved productive. Washington accuses Indian agents of involvement in the plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India is conducting its own investigation, while similar allegations impact relations with Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 01:19 IST
Sikh Separatist Murder Plot: U.S.-India Probe Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. and Indian officials conducted a productive meeting over a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader on U.S. soil, according to a State Department spokesperson.

U.S. authorities claim Indian agents attempted to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with an Indian national indicted last year. India is investigating the allegations.

Relations are strained between the U.S., Canada, and India, with Canada also expelling Indian diplomats over similar accusations. The situation poses challenges for Western relations with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024