DJI Drones Halted at U.S. Border Amid Controversies

The U.S. government has obstructed some DJI drone imports as the Chinese manufacturer disclosed to Reuters. According to a confidential letter, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection cites the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in blocking certain drones. DJI maintains no forced labor is involved in its production.

While DJI comprises over half the U.S. drone market, the company is under scrutiny by Homeland Security for product origins, especially concerning Chinese-made drones. DJI labels the forced labor allegations as baseless, noting the law permits withholding without concrete proof.

Lawmakers express concerns over DJI's data security implications. Recently, the U.S. House moved to ban new DJI drones, awaiting Senate review. The Commerce Department has sought public input on potential bans against Chinese drones, echoing proposed restrictions on Chinese vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)