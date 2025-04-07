Navy Leadership Shake-up: A Drastic Move in National Security
U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, holding a senior NATO role, was dismissed as part of a purported national security overhaul initiated by the Trump administration. The Pentagon has not confirmed this report. Her dismissal follows other high-profile firings in the military hierarchy amid concerns over diversity policies.
Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, a prominent U.S. Navy figure with a senior NATO position, has been dismissed in what is reportedly a sweeping national security review by the Trump administration, three sources disclosed to Reuters on Monday.
Though the Pentagon has yet to confirm the dismissal, sources indicate that allies were informed of Chatfield's removal. Chatfield, a trailblazer as the first female leader of the Naval War College, represents a small group of female Navy three-star officers.
This firing comes in the wake of other notable military dismissals, including General Timothy Haugh last Thursday, with speculations hinting at the Pentagon's intensified stance on diversity and policy initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident During NATO Training: Four US Soldiers Killed
Transatlantic Unity: NATO's Call for a Stronger Alliance
Putin Open to Rebuilding Finland Ties Amid NATO Tensions
Finland's President Challenges US NATO Withdrawal Rumors
ICEYE's Strategic Partnership: Elevating NATO's Satellite Imaging Capabilities