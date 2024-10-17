Brazil Seeks Extradition of 63 Nationals from Argentina Over Coup Attempt

In a significant legal move, Brazil's Supreme Court has directed the government to seek the extradition of 63 Brazilian nationals situated in Argentina, tied to a failed coup attempt from earlier this year. The Supreme Court's order, announced on Wednesday, is part of a larger crackdown on those involved in the January 8th unrest.

The January 2023 events saw mass chaos as thousands, backing former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, laid siege to critical government structures, including Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. The demonstration was reportedly aimed at invalidating President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election win and instigating a military coup.

Brazil's federal police initiated the extradition request, which has now been routed through the Justice Ministry to the Foreign Ministry for formal submission to Argentina. This step comes amid reports of dozens of Bolsonaro loyalists fleeing to Argentina, particularly after political shifts in the new presidency under Javier Milei. Many of these individuals have already faced Brazil's Supreme Court, receiving sentences of up to 17 years for coup planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)