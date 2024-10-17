Left Menu

Brazil Seeks Extradition of 63 Nationals from Argentina Over Coup Attempt

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the extradition of 63 Brazilians in Argentina linked to a coup attempt. Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in January 2023. Brazil seeks cooperation from Argentina to bring them to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:47 IST
Brazil Seeks Extradition of 63 Nationals from Argentina Over Coup Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, Brazil's Supreme Court has directed the government to seek the extradition of 63 Brazilian nationals situated in Argentina, tied to a failed coup attempt from earlier this year. The Supreme Court's order, announced on Wednesday, is part of a larger crackdown on those involved in the January 8th unrest.

The January 2023 events saw mass chaos as thousands, backing former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, laid siege to critical government structures, including Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. The demonstration was reportedly aimed at invalidating President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election win and instigating a military coup.

Brazil's federal police initiated the extradition request, which has now been routed through the Justice Ministry to the Foreign Ministry for formal submission to Argentina. This step comes amid reports of dozens of Bolsonaro loyalists fleeing to Argentina, particularly after political shifts in the new presidency under Javier Milei. Many of these individuals have already faced Brazil's Supreme Court, receiving sentences of up to 17 years for coup planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024