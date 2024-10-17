Left Menu

Pentagon's Lidar Concerns: Hesai Group Under Scrutiny Again

The U.S. Defense Department briefly removed, then immediately relisted, lidar maker Hesai Group from a list of entities allegedly linked to Beijing's military. Hesai contested the designation, asserting independence from Chinese governmental influence. The addition significantly affected Hesai's reputation and business, prompting legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:11 IST
Pentagon's Lidar Concerns: Hesai Group Under Scrutiny Again

The U.S. Defense Department has once again included lidar manufacturer Hesai Group in a list of companies allegedly affiliated with China's military, just after briefly removing it. This decision, disclosed in a court filing and letters to Congress, hinges on new information, according to the Pentagon.

In May, Hesai challenged its inclusion, asserting no Chinese governmental or military influence over its operations, and highlighting its majority ownership by non-Chinese shareholders. Despite this, the Justice Department confirmed plans to relist Hesai based on current data.

Though listing doesn't enforce bans, it signals caution for U.S. entities dealing with these firms. Hesai reported reputational harm and a declining stock price, seeking judicial intervention for removal. Concerns persist about Chinese-made AV technologies and potential data security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024