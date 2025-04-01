Escalating Tensions in West Bengal: Security Heightened Amid Explosive Incidents

Amid rising tensions, security has been increased in West Bengal's Kharibari area following a violent incident on Monday evening, where locals protested by burning tyres and damaging police vehicles due to the alleged discovery of meat in a temple.

The situation is currently under control, with police detaining 7-8 individuals involved, according to Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash. During the unrest, several officers were injured when stones were thrown at them.

In a separate and devastating incident in Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district, an explosion in a crude bomb manufacturing unit resulted in six fatalities and multiple injuries. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the state's lack of accountability and urged urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)