Terrorist Hunt: The Poonch Operation

A massive search operation is unfolding in the remote village of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, as authorities strive to apprehend terrorists, officials revealed on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, the police and army launched the operation at Mohri Shahstar in the Gursai top area following intelligence on a terrorist presence, according to sources.

Security forces encountered the terrorists, triggering a brief exchange of fire. Reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation continues with drones, sniffer dogs, and a helicopter scanning the area's dense forest, officials disclosed.

