Terrorist Hunt: The Poonch Operation

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a major search operation in Poonch district to locate terrorists. The joint effort by police and army involves drones, sniffer dogs, and helicopter surveillance following a brief exchange of fire with the suspects in the village of Mohri Shahstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:59 IST
army team
  • Country:
  • India

A massive search operation is unfolding in the remote village of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, as authorities strive to apprehend terrorists, officials revealed on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, the police and army launched the operation at Mohri Shahstar in the Gursai top area following intelligence on a terrorist presence, according to sources.

Security forces encountered the terrorists, triggering a brief exchange of fire. Reinforcements have been deployed, and the operation continues with drones, sniffer dogs, and a helicopter scanning the area's dense forest, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

