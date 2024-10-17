Maharashtra Pulls Web Orders Amid Election Code Scrutiny
The Maharashtra government removed several orders from its website after the model code of conduct was enforced for state elections. The orders, known as Government Resolutions, were removed following instructions from the chief electoral officer. These resolutions may be re-uploaded if they comply with the election code.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, various government departments have taken down orders from the official website after the enforcement of the model code of conduct following state election announcements. This step came on the heels of instructions from the chief electoral officer's office.
Additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni stated that the directive was issued to clear orders uploaded after 3.30 pm on Tuesday, coinciding with the announcement of assembly polls. Though these Government Resolutions (GRs) were removed, they are not entirely withdrawn and will undergo scrutiny.
Departments may re-upload GRs if they are found compliant with the model code. These resolutions often involve allocations, transfers, and policy decisions regularly posted online. The Election Commission of India scheduled the polls for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Winter Crops Face Dire Conditions Amid Precipitation Shortfall
Indian Embassy in Nepal Commemorates 155th Gandhi Jayanti with Special Programme
Turning Waste into Wealth: The Centre's Special Cleanliness Campaign
Inflation Fights Back: Bank of England's Rate Decisions at a Crossroad
Delhi CM Orders Special Audit to Ensure Pension Transparency