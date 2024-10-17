Left Menu

Maharashtra Pulls Web Orders Amid Election Code Scrutiny

The Maharashtra government removed several orders from its website after the model code of conduct was enforced for state elections. The orders, known as Government Resolutions, were removed following instructions from the chief electoral officer. These resolutions may be re-uploaded if they comply with the election code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:33 IST
In Maharashtra, various government departments have taken down orders from the official website after the enforcement of the model code of conduct following state election announcements. This step came on the heels of instructions from the chief electoral officer's office.

Additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni stated that the directive was issued to clear orders uploaded after 3.30 pm on Tuesday, coinciding with the announcement of assembly polls. Though these Government Resolutions (GRs) were removed, they are not entirely withdrawn and will undergo scrutiny.

Departments may re-upload GRs if they are found compliant with the model code. These resolutions often involve allocations, transfers, and policy decisions regularly posted online. The Election Commission of India scheduled the polls for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

