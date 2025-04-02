Left Menu

South Korea Awaits Constitutional Court Decision Amid Tensions

South Korea's interim leader urges calm as the Constitutional Court prepares its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The decision, due April 4, follows accusations of violating constitutional duties. Police have enhanced security, anticipating potential unrest from pro and anti-Yoon factions surrounding the highly sensitive verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:54 IST
South Korea stands on the brink of political upheaval as the nation awaits the Constitutional Court's decision regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, with acting leader Han Duck-soo urging the public to remain calm. Security measures have been intensified in anticipation of the verdict, scheduled for April 4.

Amidst heightened tension, Han has advised against statements that could incite violence, asserting that the government's zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities will be enforced. The decision to permanently remove or reinstate Yoon follows allegations of constitutional violations linked to a martial law declaration last December.

With the national police force on high alert, authorities announced deployment of additional security teams to contain any potential clashes between opposing factions. Past incidents of unrest have prompted police to enforce strict measures, including potential arrests for any violent actions against justices or law enforcement officers.

