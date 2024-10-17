Controversial Dutch Proposal: Asylum Seekers to Uganda

The Dutch government is contemplating a plan to relocate rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda, according to the country's Trade and Development Minister, Reinette Klever. During a visit to the East African nation, Klever shared the proposal, though its legality, feasibility, and Uganda's willingness remain uncertain.

Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo revealed in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS that Uganda is open to discussions regarding the plan.

This potential agreement mirrors a broader European strategy of establishing 'return hubs' outside European Union borders to manage and eventually repatriate rejected asylum seekers.

