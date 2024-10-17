Left Menu

Controversial Dutch Proposal: Asylum Seekers to Uganda

The Dutch government is considering a proposal to send rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda. Trade and Development Minister Reinette Klever presented the plan during a visit to Uganda. This move aligns with Europe's trend of establishing 'return hubs' outside the EU. Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo stated their openness to discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:39 IST
Controversial Dutch Proposal: Asylum Seekers to Uganda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government is contemplating a plan to relocate rejected African asylum seekers to Uganda, according to the country's Trade and Development Minister, Reinette Klever. During a visit to the East African nation, Klever shared the proposal, though its legality, feasibility, and Uganda's willingness remain uncertain.

Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo revealed in an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS that Uganda is open to discussions regarding the plan.

This potential agreement mirrors a broader European strategy of establishing 'return hubs' outside European Union borders to manage and eventually repatriate rejected asylum seekers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024