Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Tripura

A 26-year-old man in South Tripura's Sabroom died allegedly due to police torture while in custody. Following his death, five police personnel were detained. Angry locals protested, demanding punishment for the officers involved. A case has been filed, and security has been increased in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young man's death in South Tripura has allegedly resulted from police torture while in custody, sparking protests from the local community. Five officers stationed at Manubazar police station have been detained following accusations from the deceased's family.

The incident involving 26-year-old Badal Tripura, who was arrested for rubber theft, led to locals staging demonstrations and a road blockade on the Agartala-Sabroom national highway. The family claims he died due to torture by two policemen and three special police officers.

Authorities have increased security in the area to control the rising tensions, and an official post-mortem is underway. The state has promised a thorough investigation to address grievances and ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

