Gambling Crackdown During Kumar Purnima in Odisha

In a concerted effort to curb illegal activities, over 315 individuals have been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly partaking in gambling. Police have confiscated unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 12.98 lakh, 115 mobile phones, 56 motorcycles, and three cars in a span of ten days.

The crackdown coincides with the festive celebrations of Kumar Purnima, a period traditionally associated with gambling in the region, despite legal restrictions. Locals view the activity as an integral part of the festivities, seeking blessings from Goddess Mahalaxmi by participating in gambling on the auspicious night.

Authorities remain firm in their stance against the practice, with Berhampur Superintendent of Police Sarvan Vivek M emphasizing that tradition cannot justify illegal activities. Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra has instructed a prolonged police operation against gambling dens, emphasizing the need for law enforcement across the district's dual police jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)