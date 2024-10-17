Left Menu

Gambling Crackdown During Kumar Purnima in Odisha

Over 315 individuals were detained and unaccounted cash seized during raids targeting gambling in Odisha's Ganjam district. The crackdown intensified during the festive period of Kumar Purnima, with many locals participating in these activities as part of tradition, despite police efforts to stop illegal gambling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:23 IST
Gambling Crackdown During Kumar Purnima in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to curb illegal activities, over 315 individuals have been arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district for allegedly partaking in gambling. Police have confiscated unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 12.98 lakh, 115 mobile phones, 56 motorcycles, and three cars in a span of ten days.

The crackdown coincides with the festive celebrations of Kumar Purnima, a period traditionally associated with gambling in the region, despite legal restrictions. Locals view the activity as an integral part of the festivities, seeking blessings from Goddess Mahalaxmi by participating in gambling on the auspicious night.

Authorities remain firm in their stance against the practice, with Berhampur Superintendent of Police Sarvan Vivek M emphasizing that tradition cannot justify illegal activities. Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra has instructed a prolonged police operation against gambling dens, emphasizing the need for law enforcement across the district's dual police jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024