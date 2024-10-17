Left Menu

Fraud Allegations: A Family in the Crossfire

Yogja Singh, daughter of former Union minister V K Singh, accuses businessman Anand Prakash of fraud involving Rs 3.5 crore linked to a property deal. Yogja alleges misuse of funds, while arrests follow misleading claims against the Singh family. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yogja Singh, the daughter of retired General V K Singh, lodged a police complaint accusing a local businessman, Anand Prakash, of a Rs 3.5 crore fraud. The complaint, filed at Kavinagar police station, stems from a failed property agreement that dates back to 2014.

According to police reports, Yogja entered into a contract to buy a house in Rajnagar Colony for Rs 5.5 crore but claims the seller did not finalize the sales deed after she paid Rs 3.5 crore. Further accusations include false eviction notices and financial misconduct.

The situation escalated with the arrest of a YouTuber, Ran Singh, who shared false claims about the Singh family. As investigations continue, tensions rise over the high-stakes property deal gone wrong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

