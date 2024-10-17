Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Cross-Border Liquor Bust

A Bihar Police sub-inspector was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly smuggling a significant quantity of illegal liquor. Ravi Kishan Parashar was caught with 121.60 liters of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor and beer. Alcohol smuggling is profitable in Bihar due to its consumption ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:14 IST
A sub-inspector from the Bihar Police force found himself on the wrong side of law enforcement as he was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for liquor smuggling.

Ballia city Kotwali police, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, captured Ravi Kishan Parashar with an alleged haul of 121.60 liters of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer in his vehicle near the Yamuna Dam Chaabi Ghat.

This incident highlights the thriving market for illicit liquor trade in Bihar where alcohol sales and consumption are strictly prohibited, incentivizing smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

