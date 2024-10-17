Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Cross-Border Liquor Bust

A sub-inspector from the Bihar Police force found himself on the wrong side of law enforcement as he was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for liquor smuggling.

Ballia city Kotwali police, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, captured Ravi Kishan Parashar with an alleged haul of 121.60 liters of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer in his vehicle near the Yamuna Dam Chaabi Ghat.

This incident highlights the thriving market for illicit liquor trade in Bihar where alcohol sales and consumption are strictly prohibited, incentivizing smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)